Dmitry Svirgunov, popularly known as Dima Nova, tragically died at a young age of 35. As per reports, the founder of the Russian band Cream Soda, fell to his death while crossing the frozen Volga river with his friends. The band confirmed his demise through their Instagram handle. Vladimir Putin Drives Car During Visit to Russia-Occupied Mariupol (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CREAM SODA (@creamsodamusic)

Check Out Cream Soda's "Aqua Disco" Song:

