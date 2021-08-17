Russian new military transport aircraft Il-112V crashed during a flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday due to engine fire. Three men on board did not survive the crash, EHA News agency reported.

📹| Russian #aircraft crashes outside Moscow during training flight ▪️A prototype of #Russia's new Il-112V military transport aircraft has crashed in the Moscow Region. ▪️The plane reportedly crashed because of an engine fire. ▪️Three men on board did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/nUn7GklFLR — EHA News (@eha_news) August 17, 2021

The Commander Was Honored Test Pilot, Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov:

#BREAKING : Footage of the crash of IL-112V military transport aircraft during a training flight in #Kubinka forests near #Moscow. According to preliminary data, all three crew members were killed. The commander was Honored Test Pilot, Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov. pic.twitter.com/YU6bRtVYxV — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) August 17, 2021

