Former Playboy model Sarah Blake Cheek has sparked a social media storm after alleging that an American Airlines flight attendant told her to “button up” her shirt before boarding a flight to Atlanta. The 34-year-old said she was unfairly targeted for having “big boobs”, claiming other women in similar attire faced no objection. Sharing her ordeal on X, Cheek posted that she was asked to adjust her cropped top and flannel shirt despite being a platinum member. Her posts quickly went viral, with American Airlines responding publicly, apologizing for “anything less than consistent and friendly service” and promising to review the matter. Cheek also posted a picture of her outfit, fueling further debate online about body shaming, dress codes, and double standards in air travel. Indian National Harasses Woman Passenger on Etihad Airways Flight From Abu Dhabi to Boston, Refuses to Stop Masturbating; Arrested.

Playboy Model Says American Airlines Told Her to ‘Button Up’ Shirt Before Boarding

This is the outfit @AmericanAir flight attendant said I needed to fix prior to boarding. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iD6z50ckot — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) September 1, 2025

American Airlines Respond

We have a deep culture of respect for both our customers and our team members, and we're sorry for anything less than consistent and friendly service. We're sharing this experience with crew leadership internally, and we'd like to have our specialist take a closer look if we can.… — americanair (@AmericanAir) August 31, 2025

