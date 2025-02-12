Former teacher Laura Caron is facing trial for allegedly engaging in an improper relationship with a male student, beginning when he was around 11 years old. The relationship reportedly lasted several years and resulted in Caron becoming pregnant when the boy was 13. Despite the charges, the teenage student claims he initiated the relationship and is calling for the case to be dropped. "She never initiated anything. I started everything," emphasizing her support for him and his family. The case came to light in December when the student’s father noticed a resemblance between Caron's child and his own son. Investigations revealed that Caron, now 30, had taught the student and his brother in elementary school and later developed a close relationship with their family. Reports indicate that from 2016 to 2020, the student and his siblings stayed at Caron’s home. The student’s sister stated that he began sharing a room with Caron when he was about 11. She also alleged that Caron would enter the bathroom while he was showering. Caron has been charged with multiple offences and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. She is currently awaiting trial. Sex With Student in US: High School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Arizona.

13-Year-Old Student Who Got Teacher Pregnant at 13 Defends Alleged Relationship

