Arizona, March 29: Alyssa Todd, a 23-year-old teacher at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies High School, was arrested last week by the Buckeye Police Department in US’ Arizona following allegations of having sex with a 15-year-old student. This marks the third arrest of a female teacher accused of having sex with students in Arizona in seven months.

Toronto Sun reported that the investigation was initiated on March 16 when Todd’s husband contacted the police, suspecting his wife of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. He reportedly discovered handwritten notes of a sexual nature and additional suggestive messages on Todd’s laptop. US Shocker: Security Guard Caught Having Sex with Dead Body of 79-Year-Old Woman in Hospital Morgue, Arrested.

The police investigation, which spanned approximately two months, revealed evidence of abuse both on and off the school campus. Todd was taken into custody at her home in Buckeye, where she allegedly confessed to lying in her initial interview due to fear. She also reportedly admitted to telling the victim that she would leave her husband for him. Child Molestation: Arizona Teacher Allegedly Performed Oral Sex With Her 13-year-old Student in School.

Todd now faces charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual conduct with a minor. This incident is the second of its kind at the Odyssey Institute. In September 2023, 42-year-old Jessica Kramer was arrested for sex crimes involving a 17-year-old student.

In total, the Buckeye police have arrested three women in less than a year, all accused of sexually abusing underage students. The third arrest occurred in October 2023, when 23-year-old Diana Pirvu was taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy at Imagine Schools. The series of arrests underscores a disturbing trend that local authorities are working diligently to address.

