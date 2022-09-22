According to reports, the InnoTrans Stadler recently unveiled the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered version of its Flirt multiple-unit family, which is to be used on commuter services in California. The InnoTrans Stadler has also signed a memorandum of understanding to supply up to 25 more to the state.

25 More Hydrogen Trains To Be Supplied to California

