In a dramatic heist caught on wild security footage from Madera, California, five masked robbers stormed Olivia’s Fine Jewelry around 5:30 pm, smashing display cases and grabbing gems worth nearly USD 170,000. The robbery took an unexpected twist when a store clerk shoved one of the men back over a counter, sending his pants sliding down, exposing him as he scrambled. Seconds later, the shop owner rushed in with a firearm and opened fire, forcing the gang to flee. CCTV from outside captured him chasing them onto the street while firing additional shots. The thieves escaped in a dark sedan and later abandoned the getaway car outside city limits. Police say the gang appeared “experienced and meticulous.” The investigation is ongoing, and a major manhunt is underway to track down the suspects. California Heist: Armed Mob of 25 Thieves Rob Heller Jewelers in San Ramon Mall, Loot Jewellery Worth Over INR 9 Crore in Seconds, 7 Arrested As Video Goes Viral.

Jewellery Store Owner Opens Fire on Masked Robbers

NEW: Masked robbers go flying out the front door of a jewelry store they were robbing when the owner of the shop came out with a gun. Surveillance video shows the moment a group of masked thugs went running for their lives in Madera, California. The robbers were able to steal… pic.twitter.com/dGiiZsswL6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)