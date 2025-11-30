A family celebration turned into a horrific tragedy in Stockton, California, where four people were killed and 10 others wounded during a shooting inside a banquet hall, authorities said on Saturday. According to Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the victims included both children and adults. Early findings indicate the gunfire may have been part of a targeted attack, though detectives are still working to determine the motive. The banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with nearby businesses, quickly became the center of a massive emergency response. Several victims were rushed to local hospitals, but officials have yet to release details on their conditions. Investigators continue to collect evidence and interview witnesses as the community grapples with the shocking violence. US Shooting: 5 Soldiers Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia; Shooter Arrested.

California Shooting Leaves 4 Dead

BREAKING: At least 4 dead, 10 injured after shooting at banquet hall in Stockton, California; suspect not in custodypic.twitter.com/ijbe4sZyIj — BNO News (@BNONews) November 30, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous Emergency crews are on scene of a major Mass shooting at a birthday as multiple children have been shot with fatalities ⁰⁰📌#Stockton | #California⁰⁰At this time, numerous emergency crews and law enforcement agencies are on the scene in Stockton… pic.twitter.com/2zOjyzOsp2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 30, 2025

