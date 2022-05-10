The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine and a Russian victory in the Donbas region east of the country might not end the war, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said https://t.co/p1ODMwzZDk pic.twitter.com/ghcPmXRstU— Reuters (@Reuters) May 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)