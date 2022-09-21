On Wednesday, TikTok said that it verify political accounts in the United States and ban campaign fundraising. The short-form video app said that it will begin requiring accounts belonging to U.S. government departments, politicians and political parties to be verified, reports Reuters. TikTok also said that they will ban videos aimed at campaign fundraising.

TikTok To Verify Political Accounts in U.S.

