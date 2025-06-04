A mass shooting in Toronto left at least seven people injured, with some in critical condition, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred late Tuesday night in the city’s Lawrence Heights area. Police are investigating the motive and searching for suspects involved in the violent attack. Murder Caught on Camera in Canada: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Harshandeep Singh Shot Dead in Edmonton; 2 Arrested As Shocking Video Surfaces.

Toronto Shooting

BREAKING: At least 7 people shot in Toronto, some in critical condition - CTV — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) June 4, 2025

