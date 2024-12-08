In a shocking incident, 20-year-old Indian student Harshandeep Singh was shot dead while working as a security guard in Edmonton, Canada. The murder occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Friday at an apartment building on 107th Avenue. Canadian police arrested two suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30, and charged them with first-degree murder. Responding to gunshot reports, police found Singh unresponsive in a stairwell. He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead. A viral video shows Singh being thrown down the stairs by an attacker, followed by a gang member shooting him from behind. The suspects were captured walking down a hallway in the same footage. UK Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly in Bad Mood Due to ‘Periods’ Stabs 2 Teachers, Student With Father’s Fishing Knife in Carmarthenshire.

Indian Student Harshandeep Singh Shot Dead in Canada

Shocking : CCTV footage shows the fatal shooting of 20-year-old International Student Harshandeep Singh, a security guard in Edmonton, Canada who was patrolling an apartment building when he was killed by two individuals, Evan Rain (30) and Judith Saulteaux (30). They have been… pic.twitter.com/SMVbXK2poE — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 8, 2024

