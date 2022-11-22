Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the social media platform added 1.6 million daily active users this past week, another all-time high. In another development, Elon Musk, the new CEO and owner of Twitter, has announced that the relaunch of Twitter Blue, a service that allows users to become verified by paying $8 per month, would be postponed “until there is high confidence in stopping impersonation." Elon Musk Says Twitter To Hold Relaunch of $8 Blue Verification Plan 'Untill There Is High Confidence of Stopping Impersonation'.

Elon Musk Says Twitter Added 'All-Time High':

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)