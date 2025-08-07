United Airlines flights were grounded nationwide on Wednesday evening after a major technical outage triggered a ground stop order from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The system-wide failure disrupted operations at key hubs including Chicago, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco. According to outage-tracking site DownDetector, reports began surfacing around 8 PM EDT, while FlightAware data showed over 400 delays and at least 20 cancellations. United confirmed a “technology issue” and said all mainline flights were being held at departure airports. The airline has not disclosed the root cause or provided a timeline for resolution. Technical teams are working to restore operations, with United responding to individual customer complaints online. A formal update is expected soon, as disruptions are likely to continue. The FAA and United emphasized safety as their top priority. Elon Musk-Run Starlink Now Available on United Airlines, Rolling Out Across Fleet With Free Access for MileagePlus Members.

