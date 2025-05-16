Elon Musk-run SpaceX Starlink is now available on United Airlines, bringing high-speed internet to the skies. The service is being rolled out across United’s fleet and is free for MileagePlus members. United Airlines said, “Our first customers just found out what it’s like to break the Wi-Fi barrier and stream, scroll, shop and game just like at home with Starlink." Elon Musk also encouraged passengers, and noted, “Try out super fast Starlink on United Airlines.” Starlink Price in India: Know How Much Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Service May Cost and Who Will Benefit Most, Launch Expected Soon in 2025.

Starlink Now Available on United Airlines

That lightning-fast Wi-Fi we told you about? It’s here. 🎉 🛜 Our first customers just found out what it’s like to break the Wi-Fi barrier and stream, scroll, shop and game just like at home with @starlink. And it’s FREE for MileagePlus members. Rolling out across our fleet now. pic.twitter.com/ayFdqehrlV — United Airlines (@united) May 15, 2025

Elon Musk Says Try Out Super Fast Starlink on United Airlines

