Bering Air Flight 445, carrying 10 people, vanished from radar near Nome, Alaska, on Thursday, February 6, prompting an urgent search operation, according to a report. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan disappeared over the Bering Sea while en route from Unalakleet to Nome. Alaska State Troopers confirmed the aircraft had nine passengers and one pilot on board. Public flight data shows the plane last transmitted signals over Norton Sound at 3:16 PM, with search efforts commencing around 4 PM. Harsh weather conditions have hampered aerial operations, officials said. The US Coast Guard and Air Force have joined ground crews in the ongoing rescue mission. MH370 Mystery: Malaysia Government Signs USD 70 Million Deal With Ocean Infinity To Resume Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight Under ‘No Find, No Fee’ Terms.

Bering Air Flight 445 Goes Missing Near Alaska’s Nome

BREAKING: Bering Air flight carrying 10 people disappears from radar near Nome, Alaska pic.twitter.com/0RMCQjNVTe — BNO News (@BNONews) February 7, 2025

