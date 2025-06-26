American Airlines Flight 1665, bound for Charlotte, made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas when smoke was seen coming from one of its engines on June 25. The Airbus A321, carrying 153 passengers, was airborne for about 10 minutes before turning back to the airport. Video footage of the incident has surfaced showing the smoke emitting from the engine midair. Upon landing, the aircraft taxied back to the gate under its own power, and all passengers deplaned safely. American Airlines stated that their inspection found no evidence of an actual engine fire. The airline praised the crew’s professionalism and is working to get passengers to their destinations promptly. American Airlines Flight 292 From New York to New Delhi Diverted to Rome After Crew Reported ‘Security Issue’, Says Federal Aviation Administration.

American Airlines Flight Returns to Las Vegas After Engine Smoke

JUST IN: American Airlines flight forced to return to Las Vegas after an engine apparently caught on fire midair. American Airlines Flight 1665 was in the air for about 10 minutes after taking off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for Charlotte, North Carolina.… pic.twitter.com/lkAeDWkJiw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 25, 2025

