Football fans in the US triggered a small earthquake at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium while jumping to Metallica's "Enter Sandman" song. According to reports, the Metallica concert in Virginia registered a small earthquake at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium as thousands of fans jumped in unison. It is learned that the band played in front of 60,000 fans as part of their M72 World Tour. According to the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, there was a spike when the Metallica band started playing "Enter Sandman". The concert took place on Wednesday night, May 7, in Blacksburg. It was also the first time that rock band Metallica was playing live in Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium. Reports suggest that the crowd at the stadium jumped so hard that it was registered as a small earthquake. A video of the fans jumping in unison, which led to the "small earthquake", has also surfaced online. The Virginia Tech football team in the US is known for running out to the song before their football games as fans jump in unison. US: Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Traffic in Florida’s St Cloud; Video Goes Viral.

Fans Create Earthquake During Metallica Concert in Virginia

NEW: Metallica concert registers a small earthquake in Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium as thousands of Hokies jumped in unison. The band played in front of 60,000 fans as part of their M72 World Tour. According to the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, there was a… pic.twitter.com/ZNLG1FaxON — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2025

