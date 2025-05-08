In a bizarre turn of events, a kangaroo was seen hopping down a busy road in St Cloud, Florida, on May 5, stunning residents and sparking viral buzz. Caught on camera by a local, the marsupial was seen darting through traffic before vanishing into nearby farmland. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) quickly responded and managed to capture the animal within an hour. However, no one has come forward to claim ownership, leaving officials puzzled. With no leads so far, the mystery of Florida’s rogue kangaroo continues. US: Kangaroo Causes Car Crash on Interstate 85 After Escaping From Owner in Alabama, Video Goes Viral.

Kangaroo on the Loose in Florida

🇺🇸FLORIDA HIT WITH DRIVE-BY KANGAROO - ZERO CLUES, ZERO CLAIMS A kangaroo was spotted bouncing through traffic in St. Cloud, Florida, leaving locals stunned and asking: who owns this thing? “I’m not on drugs,” one resident posted, “but a kangaroo just jumped down Story Rd.”… https://t.co/kG4UJLmHYI pic.twitter.com/yHn1Wl4cyf — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 8, 2025

