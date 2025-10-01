The United States government partially shut down on Wednesday for the first time in six years after the Senate failed to pass a stopgap funding bill. The 55-45 vote dashed hopes of keeping operations running past midnight, triggering immediate chaos. President Donald Trump warned of additional federal layoffs, heightening tensions. This 15th shutdown since 1981 is expected to halt the release of the September employment report, disrupt air travel, suspend scientific research, and withhold pay for American troops. Around 750,000 federal workers are furloughed, with the government losing an estimated USD 400 million per day. The shutdown’s economic ripple effects are being closely monitored worldwide, including by investors and businesses in India with US exposure. US Government Shutdown 2025: White House Orders Federal Agencies to Implement Shutdown Plans After Senate Fails to Pass Funding Bill.

US Government Shuts Down After Senate Fails to Pass Funding Bill

BREAKING: US government shutdown goes into effect — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of The Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)