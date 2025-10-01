Washington is bracing for a government shutdown after the US Senate failed to pass a crucial funding bill on September 30, 2025. The government is set to close at 12:01 am. Tuesday night as Democrats voted down a GOP House-passed stopgap measure that would have extended funding until November 21. Following the failed vote, White House budget chief Russell Vought directed federal agencies to activate contingency plans for an “orderly shutdown.” The standoff highlights deep partisan divisions, with both Republicans and Democrats blaming each other for the deadlock. The shutdown threatens to disrupt federal services, impact millions of employees, and add uncertainty to global markets closely watched by Indian investors. US: Secret Service SUV Catches Fire Outside White House Ahead of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Visit (See Pics).

US Government Shutdown 2025

BREAKING: The US government will shut down at midnight — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of The Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

