In a shocking incident, four Indian women were subjected to a racist attack by a Mexican-American woman in a parking lot of a restaurant on Thursday night in Plano. The woman can be heard screaming “We don't want you here....Go back to India." The woman further assaults the Indian woman. However, the woman, identified as Esmeralda Armendarez-Upton was arrested by the Plano police department on charges of Assault Bodily Injury, and Terroristic Threats. She is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000.

Watch Video:

This racist attacking these innocent women is Esmi Upton of Plano, Texas. Full name: Esmeralda Armendarez-Upton, she is a realtor for California Federal Bank. She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX. She wants to be famous for all the wrong reasons. pic.twitter.com/psYfOQpNW0 — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) August 25, 2022

Check Plano PD's Response:

ASSAULT ARREST On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached. pic.twitter.com/cEj9RwWdt1 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

