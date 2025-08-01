A South Carolina family were in for a shock after discovering that their child's lost Peppa Pig-themed iPad was allegedly stolen by a Delta worker, who then used it to film himself masturbating in his uniform. The Brewers had left the tablet behind during a Delta Airlines flight to New York and later tracked it using Apple's "Find My" app, which showed it in Queens. Weeks later, explicit photos and videos began appearing in their iCloud account, showing a man in a Delta uniform engaging in lewd acts. The family has filed a federal lawsuit against Delta, citing emotional distress, negligence, and invasion of privacy. Their attorney stated that Delta failed to respond meaningfully to their complaints. Delta has since claimed the accused is not their direct employee but someone from a vendor company. US: Delta Flight From Salt Lake City to Amsterdam Hit by Severe Turbulence, 25 Hospitalised After Emergency Landing in Minnesota.

Delta Worker Allegedly Used Child’s iPad to Record Masturbation Videos

NEW: Delta worker filmed s*xual video of himself on child's Peppa Pig iPad he found left behind on NYC flight The video showed the man fondling himself while wearing a lanyard with a red Delta ribbon and making facial expressions at the camera The Brewer family, from Daniel… pic.twitter.com/sInT3pk8rO — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 31, 2025

