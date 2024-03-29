After a 'strong odour' was noticed on the aircraft, passengers boarding a flight to Orlando were evacuated. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, March 27, just before Frontier Airlines' Flight 1759 was scheduled to take off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the United States, according to Fox Business. Social media users have shared a video of passengers at Charlotte Douglas airport jumping out of an Airbus A321neo using emergency slides. The report stated that the 226 passengers used the jet bridge and evacuation slides to get off the aircraft. After getting hurt on the slide, one of the passengers was rushed to the hospital. While expressing regret to the customers, the airline stated that it was looking into what caused the mishap. Air China Flight Makes Emergency Landing on Singapore Airport Runway After Plane’s Engine Catches Fire, Video Shows Cabin Filled With Smoke and Terrified Passengers.

On March 27, passengers evacuated #FrontierAirlines Airbus A321neo (N611FR) via emergency slides at #Charlotte Douglas int'l Airport after a strong odor was detected on the plane. The aircraft was still at the gate, preparing to depart for #Orlando. 🎥 ©Guadalupe Ocampo#F91759 pic.twitter.com/G9lwxr2zWH — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) March 29, 2024

