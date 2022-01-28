Images of fires along train tracks in Chicago have gone viral on social media recently. However, they have been set on fire for a very good reason - to combat the freezing temperatures and keep them operational.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Railway tracks can freeze in the cold winter months, preventing the movement of trains in Chicago. To avoid this, small fires are routinely lit along the tracks pic.twitter.com/RkZm5sRCxf — Reuters (@Reuters) January 28, 2022

