Federal employees received an email on Saturday, February 22, demanding they list their accomplishments from the past week or face resignation, marking the latest move in the Trump administration’s push to reform the federal workforce. The message, titled “What did you do last week?” came from the Office of Personnel Management’s HR email address and lacked a signature. Employees were instructed to submit five bullet points detailing their work before Monday midnight while avoiding classified information. The emails, flagged as high importance and sent without an official signature, arrived just hours after President Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC. Elon Musk’s Cost-Cutting Team Laying Off Workers at Auto Safety Agency Overseeing His Car Company.

Federal Employees Get ‘What Did You Do?’ Email

JUST IN: Federal employees are now receiving the following email after President Trump instructed Elon Musk to get more aggressive with cuts. If federal employees fail to respond, they will face resignation. “ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE… pic.twitter.com/ITwhrQfToR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)