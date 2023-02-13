Twitter Chief Elon Musk has hinted at aliens visiting earth after US military shot down three unidentified objects over past few days. In his tweet, Musk wrote, "Don't worry, just some of my Alien friends of mine stopping by ..." The shootdowns of two smaller objects over Alaska and Canada – and another over Michigan on Sunday has raised suspicions of extraterrestrial activity in the US. However, Pentagon has clarified that there are no indications of aliens or extraterrestrial activity. UFO Sighted Again? US Closes Airspace Over Parts of Lake Michigan for 'Defence Related Reasons' After Shooting Down Unidentified Flying Objects Above Alaska and Canada.

Elon Musk Hints At Aliens Visiting Earth:

Don’t worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

