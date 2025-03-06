Alaska Airlines flight attendant Nelle Diala was fired after posting a TikTok video of herself twerking in an empty plane aisle before a flight. In an interview with Inside Edition, Diala explained she was celebrating the end of her probationary period and never intended to be unprofessional. “I never thought a single moment would cost me everything,” she said, criticising today’s overly sensitive culture. Diala, who had worked at the airline for six months, also runs a lingerie and dessert business. She started a GoFundMe after her termination, calling it wrongful and stating she was not given a chance to explain herself. The airline cited a violation of its social media policy. Diala expressed heartbreak over losing her job, especially after enduring personal hardships. “It was a poor decision, but I didn’t think it would cost me my dream job,” she wrote. The fundraiser has raised USD 3,312 so far. Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Gets Fired From Job After TikTok Video of Her Twerking While on Duty Goes Viral Online (Watch).

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired for Twerking on Job

NEW: Twerking flight attendant who was fired by Alaska Airlines for twerking on a plane, breaks down in tears during new interview. Nelle Diala says she was just twerking because she "was so proud" of herself. "I was really proud of myself that I came so far. I just didn't… pic.twitter.com/8UU4iPNCdJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025

