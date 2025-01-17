We often come across videos from airports or planes that show fights, weird behaviour of passengers, or even people dancing going viral. Many of these videos go viral for the wrong reasons. Recently, we have also come across videos of professionals dancing and recording videos while on the job. Similarly, a TikTok video of a flight attendant dancing on a flight went viral online. In the video, we see the flight attendant, Nelle Diala, twerking on an empty flight between the aisles to EKE’s song. The incident led to her being fired from her job with Alaska Airlines. Watch the viral video below. IndiGo Passenger Turns ‘Chaiwala!’ Man Serves Tea to Commuters Aboard Flight, Goes Viral, Instagram Reel Sparks Mixed Reactions on the Internet (Watch Video).

Flight Attendant Fired for Twerking While on Job

Flight attendant fired for posting a twerking video on TikTok while on the job 👀 'What's wrong with a little twerk before work?' pic.twitter.com/kGpyqwXmQJ — Rap Quotes (@RapQuotesyt) January 15, 2025

Flight Attendant Twerking While on Duty

Flight attendant was fired after posting a video twerking to E.K.E’s song while on the job “Can’t even be yourself anymore… what’s wrong with a little twerk before work” 😭 pic.twitter.com/COo9V1jrFx — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 16, 2025

