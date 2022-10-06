This year's Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to French Author Annie Ernaux. "The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory,” said the academy. Nobel Prize in Literature 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Winner Announcement by the Swedish Academy.

Annie Ernaux Wins Literature Nobel:

With great courage and clinical acuity, Annie Ernaux reveals the agony of the experience of class, describing shame, humiliation, jealousy or inability to see who you are, she has achieved something admirable and enduring.#NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

