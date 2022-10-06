The winner or the winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced today, October 5 at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. People can watch the live streaming of the event as the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced soon. The 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the Tanzanian-born British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents. Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022: Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless Win Prestigious Award for Development of Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Chemistry.

Check Tweet:

Today the world will find out who this year's literature laureate is. Who do you think will be awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature? Stay tuned - we'll be breaking the news soon. Watch live: https://t.co/zxLxtLfRXt#NobelPrizepic.twitter.com/2uItNz0JyC — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

Watch Live Streaming Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)