Tesla Chief and X owner Elon Musk on Wednesday, March 27, said that "Community Notes" corrects all accounts be it of Presidents of countries, media, government agencies or advertisers. His remark came after X Community Notes corrected a news article that mentioned Prince Harry in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Sharing the article, Elon Musk said, "No exceptions". He also said that "nothing is perfect, but Notes is the best source of truth on the Internet by far". Elon Musk Teases New ‘Unhinged Fun Mode’ Mode for Grok AI Chabot, Says ‘It Is Next-Level’.

Notes Is the Best Source of Truth on the Internet

Community Notes corrects all accounts: Presidents of countries, media, government agencies, advertisers. No exceptions. Nothing is perfect, but Notes is the best source of truth on the Internet by far. https://t.co/BakfT3ombU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2024

