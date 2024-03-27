Elon Musk announced that all the premium users could also access the Grok AI chatbot this week. It was also announced that the X Premium+ users would get a new 'Super Grok' AI chatbot. xAI's Grok already offers two modes for users: normal mode and fun mode. Elon Musk teased a third option called 'unhinged fun mode'. In this official post on X, he wrote, "Grok has normal mode and fun mode. Tonight, we decided to add an unhinged fun mode. It is next-level". Elon Musk Confirms Grok AI Chatbot Will Be Available for All X Premium Subscribers Later This Week.

Elon Musk Grok AI 'Unhinged Fun Mode' Teased:

Grok has normal mode and fun mode. Tonight, we decided to add an unhinged fun mode. It is next-level 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2024

