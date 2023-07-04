During a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders, China's President Xi Jinping on July 4 warned against "colour revolutions" and a "new cold war". Xi Jinping emphasised the need for high vigilance against external forces attempting to instigate confrontation and interfere in the region's internal affairs. He urged resolute opposition to any country engaging in "colour revolutions" for any purpose. PM Modi Chairs SCO Summit Video: ‘We Don’t See SCO as Extended Neighbourhood But Family’, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at SCO Virtual Meet

BREAKING: China's president Xi Jinping warns against a 'new Cold War' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 4, 2023

🚨Just In “We must be highly vigilant against external forces fomenting a ‘NEW COLD WAR’ & creating confrontation in the region, & resolutely oppose any country interfering in internal affairs and staging a ‘COLOUR REVOLUTION ’: Chinese President Xi Jinping at SCO virtual meet pic.twitter.com/1oqn3W9Kin — OsintTV📺 (@OsintTV) July 4, 2023

