India is chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this year, which is taking place just two weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden for a state visit. Today, while addressing the meet virtually, PM Narendra Modi said, "We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO." SCO Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Chair Virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit Today With Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping in Attendance.

PM Modi Chairs SCO Summit Video

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), says "We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial… pic.twitter.com/3WgYdIagLJ — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), says "To harness the talent of the youth from SCO countries, several new platforms such as the Young Scientist Conclave, Authors Conclave, Startup Forum, and Youth Council have been organized. These… pic.twitter.com/O8iEhe5M8U — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), says "India has established five pillars of cooperation within the SCO: Startup and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and shared Buddhist heritage. Over the… pic.twitter.com/qNgBW03e0s — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

#WATCH | At the SCO Summit, PM Narendra Modi says, "We would be delighted to share India's AI-based language platform Bhashini with everyone to remove language barriers within SCO. It can become an example of digital technology and inclusive growth. SCO can become a significant… pic.twitter.com/Mu0pagGWCE — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

