The Israeli military said on Thursday, November 17, that a 65-year-old Israeli woman who was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7 had been discovered dead close to Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed in a statement that Israeli forces found the body of kibbutz Be'eri resident Yehudit Weiss in Gaza City and returned it to Israel. The announcement added that military, medical, and rabbinic professionals had identified the corpse and notified her family, but it did not specify how or when she was killed. "IDF soldiers recovered her body from a building adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza earlier today. AK-47s, RPGs, and other military equipment were also found where Yehudit's body was located", read the statement by Israeli military. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Woman Kidnapped From Her Home During October 7 Attack, Found Dead.

Yehudit Weiss Found Dead From Building Next to Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Yehudit Weiss was a 65-year-old who worked with kindergarten kids. On October 7, Yehudit was abducted by Hamas from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri. Her husband, Shmulik Weiss, was murdered in their home. Yehudit and Shmulik were parents to 5 children. IDF soldiers recovered her… pic.twitter.com/Y7tpt8nU3o — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 16, 2023

Yehudit Weiss, who was kidnapped by Hamas, found dead in building next to Gaza City hospital, IDF says pic.twitter.com/CuPzzZclGX — BNO News (@BNONews) November 16, 2023

