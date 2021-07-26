Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics, will kick start Day Three of the Tokyo Games for India on Sunday. Bhavani will take the field in women's sabre individual table of 64. Archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will compete in men's team 1/8 eliminations. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan will take the field for skeet men's qualification on Monday, July 26. Tennis player Sumit Nagal will play his second-round match. Sharath Kamal, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Manika Batra will play their respective round two matches as well. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for July 26: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details For Day 3.

Men's doubles pair of Chirag and Satwiksairaj will be in action on Monday again as they look to go one step ahead. Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will also be in action as they gear up for the laser radial races three and four. Sajan Prakash, who became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics will also be in action for the first time in Games Village. Also, boxer Ashish Kumar will play his round of 32 match today. The Indian Women's Hockey Team will end the day's action when they lock horns with Germany. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of July 25: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results.

India are currently at joint-24th spot on the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 medal tally. Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal continues to be the lone medal winner for India. On day three, Indians will be hoping for more medals. Meanwhile, China is on top of the medals count with 11 medals followed by hosts Japan on second spot.