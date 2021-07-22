After a long wait, the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games or Tokyo Olympics 2020 is set to kick off on July 23, with some preliminary events beginning on July 21. The international multi-sport event will continue until August 8, 2021. As we all know, the 32nd edition of the Summer Games, officially called the Games of the XXXII Olympiad was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic is finally ready to take place in Tokyo, Japan. More than 11 thousand athletes from 204 countries and the Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) will participate in 339 events in 33 sports (50 disciplines). And their eyes will be fixed on becoming the number one on the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal tally. For the next fortnight, it will be all about medal count, country-wise medal standings and a list of athletes winning gold, silver and bronze medals. Keep following the page to get Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal count and full medal tally updated. You can check the real-time updated medal tally at Official Olympics Website as well.

In the last edition, the United States of America topped the Rio Olympics 20216 medal table with the most gold medals (46) and the highest number of medals overall (121). Great Britain bagged the second spot with 27 gold medals, and their overall medal count stood at 67. China ranked third in the country-wise medal standings with 26 gold medals and 70 total medals. Japan, the host of the current edition, Tokyo Olympics 2020, ranked sixth in the previous edition with 12 gold medals. They will look forward to improving their medal tally and standing in this edition. Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Sports Events at the 32nd Summer Games.

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Medal Table

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. Japan (Host Nation) 0 0 0 0 Totals (1 teams) 0 0 0 0

*Medal Table Will Be Updated Once Medal Events Kickstart

Tokyo Summer Olympic Games 2020 will be featuring 33 sports with 50 disciplines and a total of 339 events, tentatively resulting in 339 medal sets to be distributed. The number of gold medals will decide the standings on the medal table. The number of silver medals is taken into consideration next, and then the number of bronze medals. If the countries are still tied, equal ranking is awarded, and they are listed alphabetically by IOC Country Code.

