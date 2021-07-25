The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is at its peak and the fans who were not able to visit the stadium are making sure to catch up on the proceedings of the match online and on TV. In this article, we shall speak about the schedule of the Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. But before that, let's have a look at the way things panned out for India. Talking about the medal tally for India, we are placed on number 24 with only one silver medal. The medal was won by Mirabai Chanu on day 1 of the event. So, the day started off with PV Sindhu went on to beat Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 without any trouble. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Event Schedule of Team India for July 26.

In round two, Manika Batra won the second round as she faced Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska. MC Mary Kom kicked off her campaign today with a win against Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia to advance to the last 16 in Women's Flyweight. The table tennis stalwart after losing a couple of rounds won the game. The Indian hockey team had a disastrous outing in hockey. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were the ones who got crashed out of the competition.

Here's the schedule for July 26, 2021:

Date Time Event Event name Athletes July 26, 2021 05:30 AM Fencing Women’s Sabre Individual table of 64 CA Bhavani Devi July 26, 2021 06:00 AM Archery Men’s Team ⅛ Eliminations Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav July 26, 2021 06:30 AM Shooting Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 2 Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Angad Vir Bajwa July 26, 2021 06:30 AM Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 2 Sharath Kamal July 26, 2021 07.30 AM Tennis Men’s Singles Second Round Sumit Nagal July 26, 2021 08:30 AM Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 2 Suthirtha Mukherjee July 26, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing Men’s Laser Race 2 and 3 Vishnu Saravanan July 26, 2021 09:10 AM Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage Satwick Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty July 26, 2021 10:15 AM Archery Men’s Team Quarterfinal Subject to qualification July 26, 2021 11: 05 AM Sailing Women’s Laser Radial Race 3 and 4 Nethra Kumanan July 26, 2021 11:47 AM Archery Men’s Team Semi-final Subject to qualification July 26, 2021 12:00 PM Table Tennis Women’s Singles Round 3 Manika Batra July 26, 2021 12:20 PM Shooting Skeet Men’s Final Subject to Qualification July 26, 2021 12:45 PM Archery Men’s Team Medal Rounds Subject to Qualification July 26, 2021 03:06 PM Boxing Men’s 75kg Prelims: Round of 32 Ashish Kumar July 26, 2021 03:50 PM Swimming Men’s 200m Butterfly Heat 2 Sajan Prakash July 26, 2021 05:45 PM Hockey Women’s hockey: India vs Germany Pool A Team India

Live Streaming:

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2021 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).