The men's hockey team and grappler Ravi Dahiya will look to win medals on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 while Vinesh Phogat will also start her campaign at the Summer Games today. The men's hockey team will lock horns against Germany in the bronze medal match and if the Manpreet Singh-led side is able to win a medal, then it would be after a span of 41 years, that India would do so at the Games. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule for August 5: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 13.

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar would also be in action in the women's individual stroke play Round 2. Aditi would look to build on her lead and keep her campaign going strong at the Games. Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign against Sweden's Sofia Mattinson in the women's 53kg freestyle event. 2020 Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 12: Look Back at Major Headlines, Match Results, Updated Medals Tally.

Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla and Irfan K.Thodi would be in action in the men's 20km race walk final and it would be interesting to see how the Indian team will stack up in this particular athletics event. Ravi Dahiya will lock horns in his final match in the 57kg men's freestyle category for gold medal while Deepak Punia will also square off in the bronze medal match.