Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will be in action on day twelve while boxer Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 today. Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semifinals. The Indian women's hockey team put up a fantastic display of skill and tenacity during their 1-0 victory over Australia in the quarterfinal match of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. High on confidence and self-belief after the momentous victory, the Indian women's hockey team has now firmly set its sights on the all-important semifinal encounter against Argentina on Wednesday.

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in women's round 1 and Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia will headline wrestling action for India. If the trio qualifies for the next round, Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia would play the semifinal matches on the same day.

In the afternoon, the Indian women's Hockey team; led by Rani, will count on their recent experience of playing against the Argentinians during their extensive tour of Argentina in January 2021. Much like the Indian team, Argentina has also gone from strength to strength in the competition, securing the semifinal berth after a convincing 3-0 victory against Germany in the quarterfinal on Monday.