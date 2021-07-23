Tokyo Olympics 2020 will officially kick off on July 23, 2021 (Friday) with the opening ceremony scheduled for the same day. The Summer Games were originally scheduled to be held last year but were postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held from July 23, 2021, to August 08, 2021. Meanwhile, fans searching for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony live streaming can scroll down below for details. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: Things To Know About Celebrations Ahead of Summer Games.

India will be presenting its largest contingent ever for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as a total of 120 athletes will participate across 20 sports with the aiming of winning a gold medal in several disciplines. The country kick-off their Summer Games campaign early on July 23, 2021 with Men and Women athletes participating in the individual archery ranking round. 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 1 Schedule: List of Indian Men’s and Women’s Matches to Be Played on July 23, 2021.

When Is Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be held at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021 (Friday) and it will kick off the start of the summer games. The celebrations has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 08:00 pm local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony On TV?

Sony Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India and will telecast the Opening Ceremony. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD to watch the celebrations in English commentary on their TV sets while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will provide the telecast in Hindi. Fans can also get Tamil & Telugu commentary on Sony Ten 4 SD/HD. DD National will also provide the live telecast of the opening ceremony on TV.

How To Get Live Streaming Of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app or website to catch the online streaming but first need to pay a nominal fee to get the subscription and enjoy the live action.

