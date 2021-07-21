Tokyo Olympics 2020 is one of the most awaited sporting spectacles in the world and after being deferred by a year, the multi-nation tournament is set to officially kick off from July 23, 2021 onwards and will be played till August 08, 2021. The celebrations to kick off the Summer Games will begin in traditional fashion with the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday (July 23) at the Olympic Stadium. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony live streaming, telecast details and other details can scroll down below. Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Sports Events at the 32nd Summer Games.

The Olympics Games will see the participation of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries who will be competing for medals across several sports and disciplines. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see India’s largest contingent to feature at the multi-nation sporting event with at least 119 Indian athletes competing for glory across sports. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming Telecast Schedule With Doordarshan and All India Radio.

When is Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Opening Ceremony for Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on July 23, 2021 (Friday) to kick off this year’s summer games. The celebrations will take place at the National Stadium in Tokyo and has a start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 8pm local time.

Where To Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Telecast?

Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India and will telecast the opening ceremony on its channels. Fans can tune into any of Sony Ten 1 SD/HD and Sony Ten 2 SD/HD to watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony in English while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will show the celebrations in Hindi commentary.

How To Get Live Online Streaming Of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony?

Fans can tune into SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony. SonyLiv app and website are will provide the online streaming of the opening ceremony. However, fans need to subscribe first to enjoy the streaming services. JioTv will also provide live streaming for Jio users.

Who Are Performers At Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony?

The performers at Tokyo 2020 aren’t yet known however, the opening ceremony will follow the traditional Olympic values. Each country will be represented by their flag bearers at the celebrations as the Olympic Cauldron will be lit by an athlete, who is still unknown. There is also expected to be an exhibition flight by Japanese Air Self Defence For who will draw Olympic rings in the sky.

