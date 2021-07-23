Team India will kick off their 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign on July 23, 2021 (Friday) with both men and women athletes participating in the individual archery ranking rounds to determine their seed status for the upcoming events. Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see several events such as Archery (Men’s, Women’s Individual Ranking Round), Equestrian (Horse Inspection), Rowing (Men’s, Women’s Singles Sculls) and Shooting (Men’s, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Pre-Event Training) be held which will be followed by the opening ceremony. Meanwhile, if you are searching for India’s schedule on Day 1 scroll down below for details. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated: Full Medal Table, Country-Wise Medal Standings With Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Count.

India will be sending its largest contingent to date for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a total of 120 athletes will participate across 18 sports at the multi-nation games with hopes of winning medals in several events. Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will be the country’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony with Bajrang Punia representing the nation during the closing celebrations. Indian Athletes At Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Indian Contingent for the Summer Games.

India’s Schedule On Day 1 Of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sr No Sport Event Time (IST) Participants Location 1 Archery Women's Individual Ranking Round 05:30 AM Deepika Kumari Yumenoshima Ranking Field 2 Archery Men's Individual Ranking Round 09:30 AM Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai Yumenoshima Ranking Field

Where To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast of India’s Matches At Tokyo Olympics 2020

Sony Network is the official broadcaster of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India and the Sony Sports channels are likely to telecast India’s matches at the Summer Games on TV. Meanwhile, DD Sports is also likely to provide the live telecast of India’s matches at the Olympics on your TV sets. Fans searching for live streaming of India’s matches at the 2020 Olympics can tune into SonyLIV’s app or website to enjoy the live-action but first need to pay a nominal fee.

