The Commonwealth Games 2022 is less than 36 hours away from kicking off in style in Birmingham, UK as the opening ceremony of the global event is going to be held on July 28 (Thursday) at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India have sent a contingent of 214 athletes to the UK for this tournament. As Indians have clinched medals in various events across the world, it is expected that they would end the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on a high note. However, the national squad have faced a big blow ahead of the event as the star track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has withdrawn his name from the Games, citing muscular injury. The 24-year-old is currently flying high as he won the silver medal at World Athletics Championships 2022 last week. Neeraj Chopra Opens Up After Withdrawing From Commonwealth Games 2022 Due to Injury, Says 'Hope to be Back Soon'

Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, was the first choice to be the flag bearer for the Indian National Team at Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony. But, he pulled out of the event due to the injury that he owned at World Championships. With him skipping the event, Indian management is now left without an official flag bearer, as of now. Over 300 athletes and staff members of Indian team will be present at the grand opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on July 28. However, there are some potential names of the athletes who could get the honour to be the flag bearer for a country of 1.4 billion supporters.

Potential Falgbearers for Indian Team at Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony:

1. PV Sindhu: The 27-year-old shuttlers would be the first choice as the flag bearer at Commonwealth Games. She is on a red-hot form and would aim top honours here in Birmingham following her Singapore Open Gold medal victory. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) could hand this responsibility over to the two-time Olympic Gold medalist, who has already done this job for the team at 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The badminton ace won silver title at that tournament.

2. Mirabai Chanu: Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu would also be a good replacement for Neeraj Chopra. The Olympic medalist is a strong podium finish contender at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. The athlete, participating in the 49kg category, is a great option for IOA as the flag bearer of Indian team. Most importantly, she is the defending champion of the global event.

3. Vinesh Phogat: The two-time gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games is another great option as the flag bearer. The star grappler will look for another gold honour at the multi-sports event.

4. Nikhat Zareen: One of the potential candidates to bear the Indian flag at Games is Nikhat Zareen. The reigning global champion is in great shape and a contender for gold medal. The boxer will debut at the Games this year and will be a great option for IOA.