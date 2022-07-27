Indian ace athlete Neeraj Chopra has pulled out from the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to a groin injury. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist sustained the injury in the recently concluded World Athletics Championships where he won silver medal. The 24-year-old took to Twitter to share a statement on his withdrawal from the upcoming global event.

Check Neeraj Chopra's statement:

