Basel, March 24 (IANS): India's campaign in singles at the Swiss Open 2023 suffered a big jolt with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, former Men's World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and other top singles player HS Prannoy crashing out in Round of 16 stage. Mithun Manjunath too went out at the pre-quarterfinal stage, thus leaving the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the second seeds, remaining in the fray. PV Sindhu Parts Ways with Coach Park Tae-Sang, South Korean Confirms Development on Social Media.

Sindhu, the defending champion, lost to Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-15, 12-21, 21-18 in a hard-fought Round of 16 encounter. Sindhu, who overcome Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland in the opening round, bowed out on Thursday in a 59-minute encounter at St Jakobshalle here.

World No. 9 and fifth seed HS Prannoy lost 21-8, 21-8 to the unseeded Christo Popov of France. Prannoy had defeated All England Open finalist Shi Yu Qi of China to advance into men's singles pre-quarterfinals before slumping to defeat on Thursday.

He joined Kidambi Srikanth and Mithun Manjunath on the sidelines.

Srikanth, the world No. 20 in the latest badminton rankings, went down 22-20, 21-17 to Hong Kong's Cheuk Yiu Lee. Earlier, Mithun Manjunath crashed out after losing 21-19, 21-19 to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei. Tanya Hemanth, Indian Badminton Player, Asked To Wear Headscarf During 2023 Iran Fajr International Challenge Medal Ceremony: Report.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won 21-12, 17-21, 28-26 against Chinese Taipei pair Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee to advance into the quarter-finals.

The duo is the last remaining Indian challenge at this year's Swiss Open badminton tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).