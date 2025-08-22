Dhaka, Aug 22: Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has been recalled to Bangladesh’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-game home series against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup, set to be held in the UAE from September 9-28. Nurul, 31, last played a T20I for Bangladesh during their 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval in November 2022. There’s also a recall in place for all-rounder Saif Hassan, who last played a T20I for Bangladesh against Pakistan during 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Asia Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Continental Cricket Tournament.

Mehidy Hassan Miraz has been left out of the 16-member Bangladesh squad led by Litton Das and is in list of stand-by players alongside Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud. Curiously, former Bangladesh T20I skipper Najmul Hossain is not included in the stand-by players list. Bangladesh are slotted in Group B of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup alongside Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. They will open their campaign against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on September 11, before facing Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the same venue on September 13 and 16 respectively.

The upcoming eight-side tournament will be a crucial step in Bangladesh's journey towards preparing for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka. Under Das’ leadership, Bangladesh got their maiden T20I series win against Sri Lanka followed by a series win over Pakistan at home in July. Before leaving for the Asia Cup, Bangladesh will go up against Netherlands in the first of three T20Is starting on August 30 in Sylhet. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Shaif Uddin

Stand-by players (for Asia Cup only): Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

