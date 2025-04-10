Chennai Super Kings didn't have the best of starts to the IPL 2025 season as they have lost four matches in the IPL so far out of the five played and are struggling at the ninth position in the points table. They don't have much fire-power in their batting and the bowling has been hit and miss in terms of form of their bowlers. CSK need to make a comeback soon and go on a winning spree if they really need to make it to play-off of the IPL 2025 this season. CSK missed out on the play-off qualification last season and will want to redeem it in IPL 2025. Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled out of IPL 2025 With Elbow Fracture; MS Dhoni to Lead CSK in His Absence.

In a very unfortunate development, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out after suffering a hairline fracture in his elbow. On April 10, Thursday, before taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at home, CSK coach Stephen Fleming announced in the pre-match press conference that captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out and will be replaced as captain by 'uncapped' MS Dhoni. Dhoni was allowed to be retained at 4 Crore INR by CSK after BCCI re-introduced the law in which a player who has not played International cricket, been a part of central contract or retired for a period of 5 years, will be considered uncapped. Fans took to social media to share reactions on it. Ambati Rayudu Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Chennai Super Kings Name MS Dhoni As Stand-In Captain for Remainder of IPL 2025.

Captain of the Team As Uncapped Player

Wow First player in the history of the game to be Retired From Internationals Uncapped player in IPL Captain of the team as Uncapped player https://t.co/09SBkWGBrx pic.twitter.com/Wwq1XBOAX2 — Jc (@Jay_C1718) April 10, 2025

First Uncapped Captain in IPL

First uncapped captain in IPL? https://t.co/g2weixHlPL — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 10, 2025

Only IPL Team to Have Uncapped Player As Captain

time to glaze CSK one more time in this chaos. Only IPL team to have uncapped player as captain RAHHHHHHHh🔥🔥🦁🦁 (crying again cause ruturaj is gone) pic.twitter.com/YQ5LdaGyeI — Sandy💛🥞 (@SandyStorme_) April 10, 2025

Bold Call

Wow bold call to have an uncapped player as a captain of the franchise! Go well MS 🫡. Quite the reply from the franchise given all the talks of CSK not backing uncapped talents…. https://t.co/cZ89TlytOn — AP (@aravint_2107) April 10, 2025

43-Years-Old Uncapped Player MS Dhoni

Ruturaj has been ruled out of the IPL .. 😍 43 years old uncapped player MS Dhoni will captain CSK for the rest of the IPL 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #MSDhoni 🛐 pic.twitter.com/vPeflnhXsR — Bharath Plays (@BharathPlayz) April 10, 2025

First Uncapped Player to Captain A Team in IPL

First Uncapped player to Captain a Team in IPL https://t.co/A1nIdSqRuz pic.twitter.com/OB836LvfDE — GHARSHANA🦇🦇 (@GHARSHANAA) April 10, 2025

First Ever Uncapped Captain

1st ever uncapped player to captain in ipl 🫡 https://t.co/JtQUEYYcwj pic.twitter.com/LEC08XpDWS — 𝐊 𝐕 🐦‍🔥 (@Riser_Ka_Hukum) April 10, 2025

43 years old uncapped player is going to be the CSK's new captain 💥 pic.twitter.com/YfA0JEiK7E — hardixpandya (@hardixpandya) April 10, 2025

The 43-year-old last led Chennai in 2023 and took his team to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. In the iconic IPL 2023 final, Dhoni-led CSK beat Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the title clash. Dhoni is the most successful captain in IPL history, with a win percentage of 58.84 after leading CSK in over 220 matches. Only Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Gaikwad have captained CSK apart from Dhoni.

