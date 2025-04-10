Chennai Super Kings suffered a massive blow in the ongoing IPL 2025 as star Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 with elbow fracture. MS Dhoni has been announced as the captain and he will lead in the absence of Gaikwad. CSK has not announced any replacements for Gaikwad yet. 'I Was A Thala’s Fan, I Am A Thala’s Fan..' Ambati Rayudu Reacts To Trolls and Memes About His Admiration for MS Dhoni.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025

Due to injury, Ruturaj Gaikwad is out of the entire IPL tournament and MS Dhoni will take over as captain for the rest of the game: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming (File photos - IPL) pic.twitter.com/0XnWRecHoF — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025

